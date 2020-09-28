Rainwater harvesting at Prayagraj’s 2,852 primary schools soon

education

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 12:29 IST

Rooftop rainwater harvesting system will soon be installed in 2,852 government-run primary and upper primary schools located in Prayagraj district.

Similar systems aimed at collecting rainwater will also be installed in another 23 basic education department buildings spread across the district, say officials.

Instructions for installation of rooftop rainwater harvesting system have been given to all divisional commissioners and district magistrates by the state government. All the departments concerned have been directed to set up such systems in the budget available for 2020-21 fiscal and through supplementary budget, they add.

The aim is to help rainwater seep into the ground and thereby help in ground water recharge in government offices, schools, hospitals, residential buildings, medical colleges etc.

Giving this information, basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha said he sent a missive to all block education officers (BEOs) on September 21 seeking information about the action taken in this regard.

Information has also been sought regarding the current status of the previously installed rainwater harvesting systems. “If lying inactive, I have also asked for information regarding efforts being made to make them functional once again,” he added.

The BSA further said in the past, rainwater harvesting systems were installed by campaigning in some development blocks of the district. Now the plan was to install them in all schools and offices, he said.

Education department officials claimed that such efforts were also on in all districts of the state.

If one goes by the development block-wise annual declining trend of groundwater in Uttar Pradesh as available with state groundwater department, Agra, Budaun, Ayodhya, Amethi and Firozabad districts are the worst affected followed by Meerut and Bulandshahr.

Some of the high-profile blocks like Saifai, Deoband and Kairana are also experiencing overextraction. Out of 820 blocks, only 248 have ‘nil’ decline of groundwater table. Percentage-wise, 70% of UP’s groundwater is over-extracted. If one goes by data, 77 blocks in the state fall in above-60 cm per year decline in groundwater category— the worst scenario. Around 147 blocks have year-on-year decline of groundwater table between 1 cm and 10 cm.