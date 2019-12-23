e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Education / Rajasthan CM Gehlot says concerned for woman who climbed water tank over exam dates for lecturer recruitment

Rajasthan CM Gehlot says concerned for woman who climbed water tank over exam dates for lecturer recruitment

Five girls had on Saturday evening climbed on a water tank in Jagatpura here and issued a video message addressed to Gehlot demanding extension of the examination dates.

education Updated: Dec 23, 2019 09:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday appealed to the woman, who climbed on an overhead water tank demanding extension of examination dates for recruitment of school lecturers, to get down and said he was concerned for them.

Five girls had on Saturday evening climbed on a water tank in Jagatpura here and issued a video message addressed to Gehlot demanding extension of the examination dates.

Gehlot tweeted on Sunday appealing the girls to get down, saying he was concerned for them.

The chief minister said the government had in the past extended the dates of the examination.

He said the government’s doors were open for talks.

Hundreds of candidates are at the water tank demanding extension of exam dates for recruitment of school lecturers. The exams will begin on January 3.

tags
top news
LIVE | JMM-Congress alliance inches towards majority mark in Jharkhand
LIVE | JMM-Congress alliance inches towards majority mark in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren, JMM’s GenNext, hopes to make his mark in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren, JMM’s GenNext, hopes to make his mark in Jharkhand
‘Proviso in amended citizenship legislation is unconstitutional’: Justice Madan Lokur
‘Proviso in amended citizenship legislation is unconstitutional’: Justice Madan Lokur
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
Cold to get worse from December 25, says IMD forecast
Cold to get worse from December 25, says IMD forecast
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocks 500,000 in sales: What makes the MPV an MVP
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocks 500,000 in sales: What makes the MPV an MVP
Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year
Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LivePM ModiJharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant Soren

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News