Rajasthan CM Gehlot says concerned for woman who climbed water tank over exam dates for lecturer recruitment

education

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 09:19 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday appealed to the woman, who climbed on an overhead water tank demanding extension of examination dates for recruitment of school lecturers, to get down and said he was concerned for them.

Five girls had on Saturday evening climbed on a water tank in Jagatpura here and issued a video message addressed to Gehlot demanding extension of the examination dates.

Gehlot tweeted on Sunday appealing the girls to get down, saying he was concerned for them.

The chief minister said the government had in the past extended the dates of the examination.

He said the government’s doors were open for talks.

Hundreds of candidates are at the water tank demanding extension of exam dates for recruitment of school lecturers. The exams will begin on January 3.