Rajasthan University Health Sciences teachers seek service rules

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:34 IST

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) teachers began an indefinite strike from Monday demanding framing of service rules.

Around 50 teachers under the banner of Rajasthan Medical Teachers Association are sitting on a protest outside the university gates.

Dr Jitendra Ahuja, president of the association, said the university has not made service rules in the past 13 years despite several requests by the staff.

“The university statutes define all the provisions for running the university, the service conditions of teaching and non-teaching staff, conduct of examinations. But RUHS has not framed any rules,” he said. “In absence of rules, any irregularities can be done and there is possibility of corruption,” he added.

Dr Ahuja said they have given several memos to the medical education department, the Raj Bhawan and health ministers in both BJP and Congress governments but nothing has been done. “When the government asks the university regarding rules, the administration says they are following University of Rajasthan and government rules. But when we ask them about our promotions, they say there are no rules.”

The association members met health minister Raghu Sharma on Monday, who reportedly assured them to look into the matter. The doctors plan to meet governor Kalraj Mishra and chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The RUHS had recruited 24 permanent staff in 2014 when the college had 100 seats. At the time too, another 24 teachers were needed. But the university took 15 temporary teachers. In 2015, the university advertised for another 58 posts and in 2016, interviews were held but the results have not been declared till now. The high court too asked the university to declare the results but the university has not complied till date.

Secretary, medical education department, Hemant Gera said the department is looking into the matter. “We have received some six or seven types of rules from the university and we are working on the issue,” he said.

