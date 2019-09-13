e-paper
Friday, Sep 13, 2019

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal presents CBSE teacher awards 2018

The minister also launched CBSE’s portal ‘Vidyadhan’ on Diksha App, a digital infrastructure for knowledge sharing and released CBSE’s annual activity calendar.

Asian News International
New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.(Vinay Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday presented CBSE Teacher Awards - 2018 to 34 teachers at an event here.

The minister also launched CBSE’s portal ‘Vidyadhan’ on Diksha App, a digital infrastructure for knowledge sharing and released CBSE’s annual activity calendar.

Apart from this, he released 10 CBSE manuals on various subjects like art integration, experiential learning, enjoyable teaching, learning of mathematics, new initiatives, school quality assessment and assurance, 10 + 2 post-academic courses, artificial intelligence, hubs of learning and eco-club and water conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the awards were a symbol of hard work.

According to an official release, he called upon the teachers to create a positive environment with quality and values that meet the present and future needs of students.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 12:01 IST

