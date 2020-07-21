e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020 declared, 90.70% pass, girls outshine boys

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020 declared, 90.70% pass, girls outshine boys

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020: Girls have outsmarted boys in RBSE Class 12 Arts results with a pass percentage of 93.10%, while the pass percentage of boys is 88.45%.

education Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020 declared.
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020 declared.(HT file)
         

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday announced the results of the RBSE class 12th arts examination on its official website. A total of 90.70% of students have passed the exam.

Follow RBSE 12 Arts result live update

This year, 5,80,725 students appeared in the RBSE Class 12 Arts exam. Out of those who appeared, 2,99,478 were boys and 2,81,247 were girls. A total of 5,26,726 students have passed the examination. Out of these, 2,64,892 are boys and 2,61,834 are girls.

Girls have outsmarted boys in RBSE Class 12 Arts results with a pass percentage of 93.10%, while the pass percentage of boys is 88.45%.

Students of Class 12 arts stream who have appeared in the Rajasthan board examination can check their results online at our HT results portal and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check RBSE 12th Arts results on HT Portal.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th arts result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 12th arts Result will be displayed on the screen.

tags
top news
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Over 23% of Delhi’s population exposed to coronavirus, shows sero-survey results
Over 23% of Delhi’s population exposed to coronavirus, shows sero-survey results
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells Cong MLAs backing him to ‘stand firm like a rock’
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells Cong MLAs backing him to ‘stand firm like a rock’
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Father, brothers of girl whose unnatural death sparked clashes in north Bengal arrested
Father, brothers of girl whose unnatural death sparked clashes in north Bengal arrested
‘Reign of fear across the country’: Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, Centre
‘Reign of fear across the country’: Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, Centre
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In