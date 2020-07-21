RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020 declared, 90.70% pass, girls outshine boys

education

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:51 IST

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday announced the results of the RBSE class 12th arts examination on its official website. A total of 90.70% of students have passed the exam.

Follow RBSE 12 Arts result live update

This year, 5,80,725 students appeared in the RBSE Class 12 Arts exam. Out of those who appeared, 2,99,478 were boys and 2,81,247 were girls. A total of 5,26,726 students have passed the examination. Out of these, 2,64,892 are boys and 2,61,834 are girls.

Girls have outsmarted boys in RBSE Class 12 Arts results with a pass percentage of 93.10%, while the pass percentage of boys is 88.45%.

Students of Class 12 arts stream who have appeared in the Rajasthan board examination can check their results online at our HT results portal and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check RBSE 12th Arts results on HT Portal.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th arts result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 12th arts Result will be displayed on the screen.