RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan class 12 arts result at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 12th results of arts stream exam today at rajresults.nic.in. The RSE 12th arts result will be announced by RBSE chairman DP Jaroli at 3.15 pm on July 21. The results will be available at online at our HT results portal and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Education minister of Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday tweeted that the RBSE chairman DP Jaroli will announce the Rajasthan Board class 12th arts results today at 3.15 pm. Students will be able to check their results online at hindustantimes.com.

Those students who pre-register on our HT Result portal will get instant result alert on SMS as soon as the result is declared. The alert SMS will have a link that will redirect your to the login page to check your RBSE 12th arts score.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th arts result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 12th arts Result will be displayed on the screen

Follow RBSE Rajasthan 12th arts result live updates here:

12:50 pm IST RBSE 12th Result 2020: How to download marksheet online Once the result is declared, students should visit the official website and key in their roll number to login. The result will be displayed on the screen. Students should download or take a screenshot of their marksheet.





12:43 pm IST RBSE has declared commerce and science results RBSE has already declared science and commerce results this month. Earlier on July 8, RBSE declared the class 12 science exam results and commerce result on July 13.In RBSE 12 science results, a total of 91.96% students have passed and 94.49% of students have passed the RBSE 12th commerce exams.





12:38 pm IST RBSE 12th arts result: 88% students passed in arts exam last year In the year 2019, 88% students had passed RBSE Class 12th arts result 2020. The result was declared on May 22, 2019. This year, the result has been delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic.





12:35 pm IST RBSE 12th Result 2020: Where to check Rajasthan board class 12 results After the RBSE 12th result is declared, students can check their scores at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in and hindustantimes.com. Direct link to check RBSE 12th Result 2020





12:30 pm IST BSER 12th Arts Result: RBSE chairman to announce the result The RSE 12th arts result will be announced by RBSE chairman DP Jaroli at 3.15 pm on July 21



