Home / Education / Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020: RBSE 12th arts result declared, direct link here

Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020: RBSE 12th arts result declared, direct link here

Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020: Arts stream students of Class 12 arts who have appeared in the Rajasthan board examination this year can check their results online at HT results portal and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020.
         

Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday announced the results of the RBSE class 12th arts examination on its official website.

Arts stream students of Class 12 arts who have appeared in the Rajasthan board examination this year can check their results online at HT results portal and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check RBSE 12th Arts results on HT Portal.

This year, the result of the RBSE class 12 arts exam has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the RBSE class 12 arts result was declared on May 22, 2019.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th arts result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 12th arts Result will be displayed on the screen.

RBSE has already declared science and commerce results this month. Earlier on July 8, RBSE declared the class 12 science exam and commerce exam results on July 13. In RBSE 12 science results, a total of 91.96% students passed while 94.49% students passed the RBSE 12th commerce stream exams.

Hindustantimes

Direct link to check RBSE 12 Arts results on official website.

How to check RBSE Class 12 Arts exam results at the official website:

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for RBSE 12th Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 arts results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

In 2019, 88% of students had passed the RBSE Class 12th arts result.

