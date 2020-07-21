e-paper
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check at HT Portal

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020: After the results are announced, students who have appeared in the RBSE 12th arts board examination will be able to check their results online at our HT results portal.

education Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE class 12th arts results on Tuesday, July 21.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra informed through a tweet on Tuesday that the Rajasthan board 12th arts results will be declared at 3.15 pm today.

Follow RBSE 12 Arts result live update

After the results are announced, students who have appeared in the RBSE 12th arts board examination will be able to check their results online at our HT results portal.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com after it is declared:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th arts result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 12th arts Result will be displayed on the screen.

The Rajasthan board declared the RBSE class 12 Science and Commerce results on July 8 and 13 respectively. A total of 36,551 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 12th Commerce board examination. Out of this, 94.49% of students passed.

On the other hand, 239,800 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 12 science exam this year. Out of these, 91.96% of students passed.

Students can also check the results of class 12 arts examination online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

