Home / Education / Reopening schools post Covid- 19 lockdown? Delhi govt seeks suggestions from stakeholders

Reopening schools post Covid- 19 lockdown? Delhi govt seeks suggestions from stakeholders

An online suggestion form has been put up on the website of the Directorate of Education, where students, their teachers, principals and parents can give their inputs, an official statement said.

Updated: May 12, 2020 09:11 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
The Delhi government has sought suggestions from different stakeholders including students, teachers and principals about the roadmap for reopening schools post COVID-19 lockdown.

An online suggestion form has been put up on the website of the Directorate of Education, where students, their teachers, principals and parents can give their inputs, an official statement said.

“Respondents submitting practical and out of the box suggestions will be invited to share their thoughts with Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia through online platform. “The dialogue sessions will be centred on how each stakeholder views the challenges and opportunities created by COVID-19 situation, constraints we are likely to face in times to come and steps that needs to be taken from now onwards to create an education set up that ensures equitable quality learning and well being of all children in post lockdown phase,” it added.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17. The Delhi government has already announced summer vacation in its schools till June 30.

