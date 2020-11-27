e-paper
Home / Education / RGUKT Andhra Pradesh CET postponed due to cyclone Nivar, check revised exam date here

RGUKT Andhra Pradesh CET postponed due to cyclone Nivar, check revised exam date here

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Andhra Pradesh has postponed the CET 2020 due to the impact of cyclone Nivar in few district of the state.

education Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 16:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Floodwater enters the residential areas after heavy rains after the landfall of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Floodwater enters the residential areas after heavy rains after the landfall of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
         

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Andhra Pradesh has postponed the CET 2020 due to the impact of cyclone Nivar in few district of the state. The RGUKT CET that was scheduled to be held on November 28 will be held on December 5. The exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm.

The exam centres will remain the same and the hall ticket that was issued earlier will be valid for December 5 exam.

“There is no change in the exam centre or hall tickets issued to the candidates. Candidates are required to report at the alloted centre two hours before the commencement of exam along with the hall ticket and your identity proof,” the official notice reads.

Check official notice here

The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between 11.30pm on Wednesday and 2.30am on Thursday with a wind speed of 120-130kmph.

