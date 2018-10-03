RPSC Rajasthan SI admit card 2018 released, here’s how to download

Rajasthan RPSC SI admit card: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued admit card for the examination to recruit Sub Inspector in the state. The examination will be held on October 7 in two shifts i.e.10am to 12pm and 3pm to 5pm.

Candidates who have applied with their SSO Id can download their admit card by logging on to sso.rajasthan.gov.inand those who have not applied through their SSO ID can download their admit card by visiting rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Enter your application Id and date of birth to download admit card.

Check the admit card for exam centre and other details. Candidates must bring their admit card and an original photo ID card to the centre. They must reach the centre two hours before the exam begins.

Rajasthan RPSC SI Admit Cards 2018: Steps to download

1) Go to RPSC’s official website

2) Click on link for admit card

3) Enter application ID, date of birth and Captcha code on the login page that opens

5) Click on submit

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on computer

Note: Visit RPSC’s official website for latest news and updates.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 14:42 IST