e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / RPSC Recruitment 2020: 204 vacancies for ACF and Forest Range Officers on offer, apply before Feb 23

RPSC Recruitment 2020: 204 vacancies for ACF and Forest Range Officers on offer, apply before Feb 23

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 204 vacancies of ACF and Forest Range Officers. Out of which, 99 vacancies are for ACF, and 105 for Forest Range officer.

education Updated: Feb 05, 2020 14:23 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RPSC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab
RPSC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab
         

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Forest Conservator (ACF) and Forest Range Officer on its official website. The online registration process started on February 4, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on or before February 23, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 204 vacancies of ACF and Forest Range Officers. Out of which, 99 vacancies are for ACF, and 105 for Forest Range officer.

Age Limit

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old. Age relaxation in upper age limit is admissible as per government rules and regulations.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
Presidency V-C gheraoed since Monday; students, authorities refuse to budge
Presidency V-C gheraoed since Monday; students, authorities refuse to budge
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in
Ram Temple trust to have 15 members, one seat set aside for Dalit
Ram Temple trust to have 15 members, one seat set aside for Dalit
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News