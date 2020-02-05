RPSC Recruitment 2020: 204 vacancies for ACF and Forest Range Officers on offer, apply before Feb 23

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 14:23 IST

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Forest Conservator (ACF) and Forest Range Officer on its official website. The online registration process started on February 4, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on or before February 23, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 204 vacancies of ACF and Forest Range Officers. Out of which, 99 vacancies are for ACF, and 105 for Forest Range officer.

Age Limit

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old. Age relaxation in upper age limit is admissible as per government rules and regulations.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.