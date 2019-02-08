RRB 2019: ‘Railway Recruitment Board job recommendations dipped in past five years’

There has been a decline in the number of candidates recommended for jobs by the Railway Recruitment Boards/cells in the past five years, the Personnel Ministry said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

A total of 24,462 candidates were recommended by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) during 2017-18, as against 26,318 and 79,803 such selections made in 2016-17 and 2015-16 respectively, it said.

As many as 47,186 and 63,455 candidates were recommended for jobs by the RRBs and RRCs in 2014-15 and 2013-14 respectively, the reply added.

Giving details of the recruitments done by other agencies, the ministry said a total of 45,391 candidates were recommended for jobs by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) during 2017-18 as against 68,880 in 2016-17.

In 2015-16, 25,138 candidates were recommended by the SSC as against 58,066 in 2014-15 and 48,842 in 2013-14, it said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recommended 6,294 candidates for 2017-18. In 2016-17, 5,735 candidates were recommended as against 6,866 in 2015-16.

A total of 8,272 and 8,852 such recommendations were made in 2014-15 and 2013-14 respectively, the reply said.

“There is no sharp decline in the recruitment made by the commissions/ recruitment boards. The number of candidates recommended for recruitment by the commission/recruitment boards varies from year to year, largely depending on the vacancies reported by the user departments for a particular year,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in the reply.

