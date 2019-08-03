e-paper
RRB ALP Technician: Document verification dates postponed, check revised schedule here

Railway Recruitment Board has postponed the dates of document verification for the posts of ALP Technician. Earlier, the document verification for RRB ALP Technician CEN 01/2018 was scheduled on August 12 and 15. Check revised schedule here.

Aug 03, 2019
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRB ALP Technician DV dates revised
RRB ALP Technician DV dates revised
         

Railway Recruitment Board has postponed the dates of document verification for the posts of ALP Technician. Earlier, the document verification for RRB ALP Technician CEN 01/2018 was scheduled on August 12 and 15 that has been revised on account of Bakrid falling on August 12 and independence day on August 15.

The document verification process for the RRB ALP Technician candidates has been rescheduled to August 22 instead of August 12 and August 23 instead of August 15.

Candidates are advised to reach the venue on time with the e- call letter issued earlier.

Check notice here:

First Published: Aug 03, 2019

