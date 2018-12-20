RRB ALP Technician revised results 2018 declared, here’s direct link to check

The railway recruitment board (RRB) on Thursday declared the revised results of 1st Stage CBT for ALP and Technicians examination. Candidates can check the result on the RRB websitesnow.

The result of the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of ALP technician examination was published on the official websites of all RRBs on November 2 after which few students raised objections spotting errors in questions and translation. So the RRB decided to review the process and declare fresh results.

Candidates who have cleared the first stage examination have qualified for the second stage. The second stage CBT will be held on January 20 to 23, 2019. The e-call letter will be available for download 4 days prior to CBT date.

How to check RRB ALP Technician revised results: Visit the official website of RRB opted during registration. Click on the link for the RRB ALP technician result. A Pdf page containing result and a write-up will appear on the screen.



First Published: Dec 20, 2018 19:47 IST