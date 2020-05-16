e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RRB East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 663 vacancies for paramedical and GDMO posts

RRB East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 663 vacancies for paramedical and GDMO posts

East Coast Railway (ECR) has invited online applications for recruitment against 663 vacancies of nursing superintendent, pharmacist, dresser/ OTA/ Hospital attendants and contract medical practitioner posts.

education Updated: May 16, 2020 11:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020
East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020(PTI)
         

East Coast Railway (ECR) has invited online applications for recruitment against 663 vacancies of nursing superintendent, pharmacist, dresser/ OTA/ Hospital attendants and contract medical practitioner posts in Covid care centres, medical departments in KUR division.

Aspirants can apply online by downloading the prescribed format from the official website at eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in and sending the filled form by email at srdmohkur@gmail.com by May 22 along with self attested copies of their certificates.

Details of Vacancies:

Nursing Superintendent - 255 Posts

Pharmacist - 51 Posts

Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) - 255 Posts

Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) - 102 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendent - Candidates should have passed three years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Pharmacist - Candidates should have passed class 12th exam in Science or its equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 OR Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (B. Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and Registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) - Candidates should have passed class 10th

Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) - Candidates should have MBBS degree from Indian Medical Council and with registration in Indian Medical Council, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils Of India after completion of one year of compulsory, rotatory internship. No other certificates will be accepted.

East Coastl Railway Recruitment Age Limit:

Nursing Superintendent - Candidates should be between 20 and 38 years

Pharmacist - Candidates should be between 20 and 35 Years

Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) - Candidates should be between 18 and 33 Years

GDMO - Candidates should not be aged more than 53 years

Check East Coast Railway Paramedical Notification

Check East Coast Railway GDMO Notification

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In