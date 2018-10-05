RRB Group D 2018: Exam city, date details released for CBT till October 26, here’s link to check

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday issued a notification saying that exam city and date details of candidates scheduled to take their computer based test (CBT) for Group D, Level 1 posts ( CEN 02/2018) by October 26 has been released. The notification further said that the exam city and date details of candidates, whose examinations will start from October 29, will be released on October 18.

Candidates falling in the above mentioned category can check their exam city and date details by clicking here.

The board had invited online applications from eligible candidates for Group D posts in level 1 of 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix in various units of Indian railways. The registration process started in February. The number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment is tentatively 62,907. The various posts to be filled are: Track maintainer Grade IV (Trackman), Gateman, Pointsman, Switchman, Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department, porter etc.

RRB Group D Exam city and date (RRB)

Around 15 million people have registered for Group C and D jobs advertised by the Indian Railways. The railway board is presently conducting the CBT of candidates who have applied for the Group C posts of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technicians under CEN 01/2018.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 20:26 IST