RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: Download your e-call letters now

The link to download the admit card for Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) computer-based test (CBT) for Level 1, Group D posts (CEN 02/2018) is working now. Candidates who have their exam in the next four days can access their admit cards by clicking here. They can see the exam city, date details and download their e-admit card by logging in.

The examination is being conducted in three shifts. The first shift exam starts at 9am, the second shift exam starts at 12.30 pm and the third shift exam starts at 4pm. The reporting time for first shift exam is 7.15am, it is 10.45am and 2.15 pm for second and third shifts respectively . The gates of the exam venue will close at 8.15am for the first shift, 11.45am for second shift and 3.15pm for the third shift. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after the gates are closed.

The railway board has asked the candidates not carry any mobile phone, pager, watches, bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc while coming for the examination. They should not even apply Mehandi/Henna on Left Thumb to avoid difficulties in registration.

RRB had last week activated the mock link of the computer-based test (CBT) for Level 1, Group D posts (CEN 02/2018). The links to check the application status was also activated.

The CBT will be of 90-minute duration and PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe will be given 120 minutes to answer the questions.

The examination will have 100 questions containing 25 from mathematics, 30 from general intelligence and reasoning, 25 from general science and 20 from general awareness and current affairs. The section wise distribution given is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

The registration process for this examination had started in February. The number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment is tentatively 62,907. The various posts to be filled are track maintainer Grade IV (trackman), gateman, pointsman, switchman, helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department, porter etc.

Around 15 million candidates have registered for Group C and D jobs advertised by the Indian Railways. The railway board is presently conducting the CBT of candidates who have applied for the Group C posts of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technicians under CEN 01/2018.

