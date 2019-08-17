RRB JE CBT 2: View exam city and date intimation today, link to be activated on this time to download free train travel pass

education

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will activate the link to view exam city and date intimation letter for CBT 2nd stage for junior engineers (JE) recruitment today.

The link is expected to be activated by 11 pm in the evening today. Candidates will be able to check the intimation letters on their official website of their regional RRBs.

Results of RRB JE CBT 1 has already been declared on August 13, 2019 and the CBT 2nd stage will be conducted from August 28 to September 1, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the CBT 1st stage can check their exam city and date for the second stage exam today.

A total of 1,88,616 candidates were shortlisted for the RRB JE 2nd Stage CBT exam.

Important Dates:

Download of e- Call Letter--------4 days prior to Second Stage CBT Date mentioned in Exam City and Date Intimation

Activation of Mock Link for Second Stage CBT -----------17-8-2019

5 Schedule of Second Stage CBT-------------- 28-8-2019 to 01-9-2019 (05 days)

