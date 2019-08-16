RRB JE CBT 2 syllabus 2019: Here’s everything you need to know

education

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has already declared the results of computer based test (CBT) first stage on August 13, 2019. Candidates who have qualified for the second stage of CBT will have to appear for the exam that is scheduled to be conducted from August 28 to September 1, 2019.

According to the information bulletin issued by RRB for CEN 03/ 2018 the second stage CBT will have 150 Objective type and multiple choice questions and candidates will be given 2 hours to answer them.

The Questions will divided into five sections: General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities.

RRB JE CBT 2 syllabus

a) General Awareness : Knowledge of Current affairs, Indian geography, culture and history of India including freedom struggle, Indian Polity and constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports, General scientific and technological developments etc.

b) Physics and Chemistry: Up to 10th standard CBSE syllabus.

c) Basics of Computers and Applications: Architecture of Computers; input and Output devices; Storage devices, Networking, Operating System like Windows, Unix, Linux; MS Office; Various data representation; Internet and Email; Websites & Web Browsers; Computer Virus.

d) Basics of Environment and Pollution Control: Basics of Environment; Adverse effect of environmental pollution and control strategies; Air, water and Noise pollution, their effect and control; Waste Management, Global warming; Acid rain; Ozone depletion.

e) Technical Abilities: The educational qualifications mentioned against each post shown in Annexure-A, have been grouped into different exam groups as below. Questions on the Technical abilities will be framed in the syllabus defined for various Exam Groups given at Annexure-VII-A, B, C, D, E, F & G.

