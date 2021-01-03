e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam schedule announced, check details here

RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam schedule announced, check details here

RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam: This year, around 27 lakh candidates will appear for the RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam.

education Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 13:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam schedule.
RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam schedule.(Shutterstock)
         

RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Saturday announced the schedule for RRB NTPC second phase of exam for CBT-1 on its official website.

According to the schedule, the RRB will conduct the NTPC 2nd phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) from January 16 to 30, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

This year, around 27 lakh candidates will appear for the RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam.

“For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on or before 06.01.2021,” reads the official notice.

“Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link,” further reads the notice.

tags
top news
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
Healthcare, frontline workers to be vaccinated in 1st phase in Delhi: Jain
Healthcare, frontline workers to be vaccinated in 1st phase in Delhi: Jain
Vaccines 100% safe, rumours of impotency is ‘absolute rubbish’: Somani
Vaccines 100% safe, rumours of impotency is ‘absolute rubbish’: Somani
Homes of top Republican McConnell, Democrat Pelosi vandalised: Report
Homes of top Republican McConnell, Democrat Pelosi vandalised: Report
Covishield vs Covaxin against Covid-19: All you need to know
Covishield vs Covaxin against Covid-19: All you need to know
‘Congratulations India’: PM Modi tweets after nod to Covid-19 vaccines
‘Congratulations India’: PM Modi tweets after nod to Covid-19 vaccines
China amends defence law to strengthen military powers over state council
China amends defence law to strengthen military powers over state council
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In