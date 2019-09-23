RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Over 1 crore applicants waiting for updates, check timeline here

education

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) was supposed to conduct the recruitment test of non-technical popular categories (NTPC) before the month of September. But, after advertising the notification for RRB NTPC recruitment, the board has completely gone mum.

The online application was invited between March 1 and 31. According to the RRB NTPC advertisement that was released in the beginning of this year, the first stage computer based test (CBT) was tentatively scheduled between June and September.

Over one crore candidates have applied for the RRB NTPC exam and they are eagerly waiting for its update on exam dates. If the dates are not announced this week, candidates might have to wait for next month. According to a latest notice issued by RRB, 1,26,30,88 candidates have applied for RRB NTPC recruitment 2019.

However, till now there is no update regarding the date of exam. It is the last week of September and RRB has not yet issued the admit card for its 1st stage CBT.

There are a total of 35, 277 posts under NTPC category. NTPC means Non Technical Popular Categories. The vacancies are for Under Graduate and Graduate Posts. Out of these, 103769 vacancies are for undergraduate candidates while for graduated candidates, there are 24649 vacancies that will be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates are, however, advised to keep checking the official websites of RRB regularly for any update.

