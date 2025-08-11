RRB NTPC Result News 2025 Live: Steps to check CBT 1 result for graduate posts when out

RRB NTPC Result News 2025 Live: Steps to check CBT 1 result when out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 News Live Updates 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards have not yet announced the results of the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts recruitment examination. When declared, candidates can check their results on the official website of the regional RRBs where they applied. Previously, RRBs released the NTPC graduate exam's answer key and invited objections up to July 6 on the payment of ₹50 plus bank charges per question....Read More

RRBs said if an objection is found to be correct, the fee paid against it will be refunded.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025.

The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. Negative marking was also used, and 1/3 marks would be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Candidates who qualify in CBT 1 will be shortlisted for CBT 2, which will be of objective type with multiple-choice questions. The duration for CBT 2 will be 90 minutes. For PwBD candidates, the duration will be 120 minutes.

Following CBT 2, RRBs will conduct Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

This NTPC recruitment drive is for 8113 graduate-level posts. These include 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post.