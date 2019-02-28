RRB postpones NTPC application for Level 1 posts Recruitment 2019: Here’s why, latest updates, all details here

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: The railway recruitment board (RRB) and railway recruitment cells (RRCs) have postponed the online applications for the recruitment NTPC or non-technical popular categories, paramedical staff, ministerial and isolated categories and level 1 posts. The application process will now begin on March 1, 2019.

The official websites of RRB have issued a notice saying that the application process has been postponed from February 28 to March 1.

The notification has been issued in the February 23- March 1 edition of the employment news.

This has been done possibly because RRB can declare the group D exam results today i.e., February 28. Earlier, an RRB official had confirmed that the results of RRB Group D exam will be declared in the month of February and today being the last day of the month, the possibility of its result declaration is high.

If the result is declared on the same day when a recruitment application has to begin can lead to server errors due to huge traffic.

Details of RRB NTPC vacancies

Out of the 1,30,000 vacancies, 100,000 vacancies are for level-1 posts and the rest 30,000 are for paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories.

The detailed notification about the vacancies will be released on the regional websites of RRBs and RRCs on the opening date of registration of online application of respective Centralised Employment Notice (CEN).

Registration for the recruitment will be invited online only. Candidates interested for RRB NTPC posts can apply from March 1, 2019. For paramedical staff recruitment, the registration will begin from March 4 while for RRB ministerial and isolated categories post, the registration will begin on March 8. For RRB level-1 posts registration will begin on March 12.

Other details and exam pattern, dates of exams will be available only after the official notification is released on the website.

Under NTPC category, candidates can apply for posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc.

Under paramedical staff category, Vacancy for Staff Nurse, Health and Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent etc are available, the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories include vacancies for Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi) etc.

The Level 1 posts category includes vacancy for Track maintainance Grade IV, Helper/assistant in various technical department, assistant Pointsman and and level 1 posts in other departments.

The detailed official notification will provide further information on eligibility conditions for each positions. The application fee for general candidates is Rs 500 and for candidates from reserved category it is Rs 250.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 07:37 IST