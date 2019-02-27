RRB Railway Group D results 2019: Latest update, other details here

RRB Group D result 2019: Candidates are eagerly waiting for the RRB Group D results of written exam conducted in 2018. According to RRB Official, the result will be declared in the month of February. Now, with just two days left for this month to end, it is possible that the result will either be declared today, February 27 or tomorrow, February 28.

Now that the RRB will open the window of application for RRB NTPC recruitment of 1.3 lakh vacancies on February 28, the server is expected to be down due to heavy traffic. This increases the possibility of the result declaration of RRB Group D to be done today i.e., February 27. However, no official confirmation has been made by RRB regarding the date and time of the result declaration.

“We cannot give an exact date for the publication of result, but it will be declared sometime this month, a senior railway official had told HT, who did not want to be named.

Thus, candidates are advised to keep checking the websites of their respective RRB.

Earlier, there were reports in the media that the result will be declared on February 13 and then media reports quoting a senior railway official said that the results will be declared on February 17.

RRB Group D exam was conducted in CBT(computer based test) mode. The candidates who qualify for the written test will have to appear in the physical efficiency test.

RRB Group D: Next level exam

Candidates who clear this exam will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Document verification and medical test

The candidate who will qualify the PET will be called for document verification. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents character of the candidates.

RRB Group D: Final answer Key

RRB had on January 11 released the question paper of the CBT for Level 1 posts along with the option selected by the candidates and the correct answer tick marked on it. Raising objections window was closed on January 19. The panel will consider the objections raised by candidates, if any, and release the final answer key before the results in February.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 10:24 IST