RRB NTPC, Level 1 posts Recruitment 2019: Notification out for 1,30,000 vacancies, check details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) have invited online applications for around 1,30,000 vacancies for the posts of non-technical popular categories (NTPC), paramedical staff, ministerial and isolated categories and level 1 posts. The notification has been issued in the February 23- March 1 edition of the employment news.

Out of the 1,30,000 vacancies, 100,000 vacancies are for level-1 posts and the rest 30,000 are for paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories.

The detailed notification about the vacancies will be released on the regional websites of RRBs and RRCs on the opening date of registration of online application of respective Centralised Employment Notice (CEN).

Registration for the recruitment will be invited online only. Candidates interested for RRB NTPC posts can apply from February 28, 2019. For paramedical staff recruitment, the registration will begin from March 4 while for RRB ministerial and isolated categories post, the registration will begin on March 8. For RRB level-1 posts registration will begin on March 12.

Other details and exam pattern, dates of exams will be available only after the official notification is released on the website.

Under NTPC category, candidates can apply for posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc.

Under paramedical staff category, Vacancy for Staff Nurse, Health and Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent etc are available, the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories include vacancies for Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi) etc.

The Level 1 posts category includes vacancy for Track maintainance Grade IV, Helper/assistant in various technical department, assistant Pointsman and and level 1 posts in other departments.

The detailed official notification will provide further information on eligibility conditions for each positions. The application fee for general candidates is Rs 500 and for candidates from reserved category it is Rs 250.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 20:52 IST