e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 to be released today, here’s how to download

RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 to be released today, here’s how to download

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will on Friday release the admit card for junior engineer recruitment exam scheduled for November 29 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

education Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 09:49 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RSMSSB JE Admti Card today
RSMSSB JE Admti Card today(PTI)
         

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will on Friday release the admit card for junior engineer recruitment exam scheduled for November 29. Candidates who are registered for the recruitment exam will be able to download their admit card online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam will be held in multiple phases on November 29, December 6 and 13. The admit card for the exam scheduled on December 6 will be released on November 27. The exams will be held in two shifts.

The recruitment drive is being conducting to fill 1054 vacancies of Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Mechanical Engineers under various department including PWD Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Official Notice

How to download RSMSSB Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on Admit Card tab given at the bottom of the homepage

Click on the Junior Engineer Admit Card link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your RSMSSB JE admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

top news
India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 9 million mark, death toll at 132,162
India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 9 million mark, death toll at 132,162
6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
70% of women considered for permanent commission in the army make it
70% of women considered for permanent commission in the army make it
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates again, may improve marginally tomorrow
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates again, may improve marginally tomorrow
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
Letters contaminated with Covid-19 likely to be sent to political leaders, says Interpol
Letters contaminated with Covid-19 likely to be sent to political leaders, says Interpol
Analysis | India has rightly shunned RCEP for now
Analysis | India has rightly shunned RCEP for now
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In