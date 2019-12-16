e-paper
SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2020: Registration begins for various managerial posts at sail.co.in

SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2020: Registration begins for various managerial posts at sail.co.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 managerial vacancies at the plant. Read on to know more...

Dec 16, 2019 16:53 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2020.
SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2020.
         

Steel Authority of India, Bhilai Steel plant has invited online applications for the recruitment for various managerial vacancies on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at sail.co.in on or before January 4, 2020. The last date of the feeding of payment details is January 5, 2020. The registration process began on December 4, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 managerial vacancies at the plant. Out of which, two vacancies are for Continuous Casting Operations, one for Secondary Refinery Unit, one for Converter Operations, three for Mechanical Maintenance of Hydraulic Systems, two for Mechanical Maintenance of Caster Area, one for Mechanical Maintenance of Secondary Refinery Unit and one for Mechanical Maintenance of Converter.

Application fee:

Candidates from the general, OBC and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Whereas, no application fee will be charged from SC/PwD/departmental candidates.

Selection process:

The selection of the eligible applicants would be through an interview. However, If for any position, the ratio of applicants for the post is more than 1:5, online(CBT)/written test will essentially be one of the segments of selection, followed by interview of qualifying candidates called in the ratio of 1:3. In such a case, for final selection, the merit list will be drawn by combining the scores of Online(CBT)/written test and Interview with the weightage of 80:20 in that order.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Following are the link to apply online for the managerial vacancies:

Manager - Mechanical maintenance of converter

• Manager - Mechanical maintenance of secondary refinery unit (SRU)

• Manager - Mechanical maintenance of caster area

• Manager - Mechanical maintenance of hydraulic systems

• Manager - Converter operations

• Manager - Secondary refinery unit (sru) operations

• Manager - Continuous casting operations

