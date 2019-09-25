SAIL Recruitment 2019: 463 vacancies on offer, here’s how to apply

education

Steel Authority of India Ltd has invited applications to fill 463 vacancies for the posts of the operator-cum-technician trainee, operator-cum-technician (boiler), attendant-cum-technician trainee. Candidates interested and eligible for the positions can apply online atsailcareers.comon or before October 11, 2019.

Vacancies:

•Operator-cum-technician trainee: 302 posts

•Operator-cum-technician (boiler): 8 posts

•Attendant-cum-technician trainee: 153 posts

Total number of vacancy: 463

Age limit:

•Operator-cum-technician trainee: 28 years

•Operator-cum-technician (boiler): 30 years

•Attendant-cum-technician trainee: 28 years

Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST category and 3 years for candidates belonging to OBC (Non-creamy layer) category.

Candidates domiciled in the state of Jammu & Kashmir from January 1, 1980 to December 31, 1989, will be allowed 5 years relaxation in upper age limit.

Education Qualification:

•Operator-cum-technician trainee: Matriculation & Three years full time Diploma in Engineering from Govt. recognized institute in Electrical, Mechanical, Metallurgy, Chemical, Ceramics & Instrumentation discipline.

•Operator-cum-technician (boiler): Matriculation and 3 years full time Diploma in engineering from Govt. recognized Institute with 1st Class Certificate of Boiler Competency.

•Attendant-cum-technician trainee: Matriculation and passed All India Trade Test conducted by NCVT, Govt. of India after completing the stipulated period of training as Trade Apprentices in an Integrated Steel Plant.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘operator-cum-technician trainee, operator-cum-technician (boiler), attendant-cum-technician trainee,’ appearing separately under the Job section

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on ‘Apply Now’

5.Fill in the required information and make payment

6.Download the application form and take its print out for any future references.

