SAIL Recruitment: 361 vacancies of paramedical staff, medical executive on offer in Rourkela, apply before August 20

education

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:19 IST

Rourkela Steel Plant is hiring 361 paramedical staff and medical executive for Ispat General Hospital, Rorukela. Candidates can apply for the posts before August 20, 2019.

There are 234 vacancies for nursing sister (trainee), 12 vacancies for specialist including Radiologist-3, Pathologist-3, Biochemistry-2, Microbiologist-2, Lab Medicine -2, eight vacancies for medical officer and many other.

The test centres will be in two cities namely Rourkela and Bhubaneshwar.

Details of vacancy:

Medical Executive

Radiologist-3

Pathologist-3

Biochemistry-2

Microbiologist-2

Lab Medicine -2

Total- 12

Medical Officer (E-1)--- 08

Jr. Manager (Bio-Medical)(E-1) ----02

Jr. Manager (Bio-Statistics)(E-1) --- 01

2) PARA-MEDICAL STAFF:

Nursing Sister (Trainee) --- 234

Technician–Laboratory (Trainee) ---30

Technician–Radiology(Trainee) ---15

Technician :

Neurotechnologist(S-3)--06

Technician – Cardiology(S-3) --14

Technician –Nephrology (S-3) ---10

Technician–Bio Medical(S-3) -------04

Technician – MRD (S-3) -----02

Technician – CSSD (S-3)------04

Dietician (S-3) -------02

Photographer (Trainee) ---------01

Dresser–Burn & Plastic(Trainee)-------02

Laundry Operator(Trainee)----- 04

Attendant - Dressers (Trainee)------- 10

Eligibility for Nursing Sister post:

B.Sc (Nursing) from an institution recognized by Nursing Council of India.

OR

10+2/Intermediate in Science with Diploma of minimum 03 years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from a Govt. recognized institution with valid registration in Nursing Council of India/States and with 1 year post qualification clinical experience in a hospital.

MODE OF SELECTION:

For Medical Executive posts:

Eligible candidates will be required to appear interview for the post of Specialist.

Eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer / Jr. Manager will be required to appear in the Written Test in Hindi/ English on the appointed date.

Written test will consist of 100 Objective type questions in 2 segments i.e. 80 questions are of post specific and 20 questions are from general aptitude.

For Para-Medical posts:

Eligible candidates will be required to appear in the Written Test in Hindi/ English on the appointed date.

Written test will consist of 100 Objective type questions in 2 segments i.e. 80 questions are of post specific and 20 questions are from general aptitude. The duration of the test would be two hours..

Read official notification here

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 10:39 IST