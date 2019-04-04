Sainik School board examinees denied campus stay

In a shocking case from Sainik School Ghorakhal in Nainital district, over 40 students of class 12 who had gone to give their last board exam on Tuesday night were asked to stay outside the school premises over disciplinary issues.

The students who had recently passed out from the school had reached there on Tuesday night to appear for a board exam that was scheduled for Wednesday.

Col. Smita Mishra, the school principal informed that students had requested school authorities to provide them with accommodation which was initially denied as new session has already started, but school later agreed as many students had come from far off places, provided the students adhere to school rules.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 07:48 IST