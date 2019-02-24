Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh invites application for 196 TGT posts, check details here

Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh has invites online applications to fill up 196 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) on contractual basis at a fixed remuneration of Rs 45,756.

Candidates who are eligible can apply online for the job from February 26. The last date for submission of filled application is March 22. Fees can be deposited till 4pm on March 27.

The date for the written test will be notified by April 10. Eligibility of the candidates will be checked after declaration of result of written test.

The number of vacancies notifies may change as per requirement.

Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected by preparing merit list on the basis of marks obtained in by them in the objective test. Objective tests will be of 150 marks. Qualifying marks for test will be 40% for all candidates. No interview will be conducted. In the objective test, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The answer key will be uploaded after the exam and candidates can raise their objections.

In case two or more candidates are having same marks in written test then the one having higher marks in C-TET (Paper-II) will rank higher in the merit.

Candidates called for the scrutiny of original documents under each category will be one and half time the number of posts under each category.

Note: Please go through the notification to check eligibility and other important details.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 17:41 IST