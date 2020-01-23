SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 8000 vacancies closes soon, check details here

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:58 IST

The online registration process for the State Bank of India (SBI) clerk recruitment 2020 will end on January 26, 2020. The application process began on January 3, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at bank.sbi/web/career on or before January 26.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8000 vacancies of clerks. Out of which, 7870 vacancies are for general recruitment drive, and 130 for special recruitment drive.

SBI will be conducting the preliminary examination in the month of June while the main examination will tentatively be held on August 10, 2019.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates can apply for the posts if they are graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualification from a central government recognised university.

Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination

For more details candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, find the notification of SBI Clerk and click on ‘Apply online’

3. A form will appear on the display screen

4. Fill in all the required information

5. Scan and upload your photo and signature

6. Pay the application fee online

7. Submit

8. Download the application form and take its print out for future reference