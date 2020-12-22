SBI PO admit card 2020 expected to be released soon, here’s how to download

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 20:26 IST

SBI PO admit card 2020: The State Bank of India is expected to release the admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment examination 2020 soon on its official website.

Once the admit card are released, candidates who have registered for the SBI PO recruitment exam 2020 will be able to download their admit cards online at sbi.co.in.

The bank will conduct the online preliminary examination on December 31, 2020, and January 2, 4, and 5, 2021. The results for which is scheduled to be announced in 3rd week of January 2021. Candidates who will qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains on January 29, 2021. The results for which is scheduled to be declared in 3rd/ 4th week of Februray 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers, out of which, 810 vacancies are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST category.

How to download SBI PO admit card 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, go to the careers section and click on the link to download SBI PO admit card

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SBI PO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.