SBI PO Mains Result 2019 declared, here’s when the interview will be conducted

education

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:44 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results of main exam conducted for the recruitment of 2000 probationary officer (PO). The SBI PO main exam was conducted on July 20, 2019 across the country. Candidates can check their results of SBI PO Main Exam 2019 online at sbi.co.in/careers.

Candidates who have qualified the SBI PO Mains exam will have to clear the group exercise and interview for which the call letter is scheduled to be uploaded in the fourth week of August. The SBI PO group exercise/ interview will be conducted in the month of September. SBI will notify the schedule to the candidates via SMS.

How to check SBI PO Mains Result 2019:

Visit the career section of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers

Click on the ninth dot under the latest section tab

Click on the Main result link

A PDF carrying roll numbers will open

Find your roll number.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 17:16 IST