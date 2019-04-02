SBI PO  Recruitment 2019: 2000 vacancies announced, application begins today, check pay scale, important dates and other details here

State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring 2000 probationary officers (PO) in its latest recruitment drive. The application has begun from April 2. Last date to apply is April 22.

Candidates are advised to check the official notification on the official website of SBI- careers or find a direct link below.

There are a total of 2000 vacancies that include 300 for SC, 150 for ST, 540 for OBC, 200 for EWS and 810 for general category.

IMPORTANT DATES

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be graduate in any discipline to apply for the posts.

Age Limit: Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2019 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.1998 and not earlier than 02.04.1989

Selection Process: Hiring will be done after a three tier process including preliminary test, main exam and interview.

PAY SCALE: The starting basic pay is 27,620/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on place of posting and other factors.

Application fee: For SC/ ST/ PWD 125/- (Intimation Charges only)

For General/ EWS/ OBC 750/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)

SBI PO RECRUITMENT 2019: Click here to apply online

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 12:27 IST