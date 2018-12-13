SBI recruitment 2018: Last date extended for Specialist cadre officer application, check updates here

Last date to apply for SBI specialist cadre officer (SCO) on contractual basis has been extended to December 15. Earlier, the last date for online application was December 6, 2019.

The advertisement of 38 vacancy for specialist cadre officer on contractual basis was issued by State Bank of India on November 22. Candidates can apply for any of the 14 posts given in the recruitment advertisement of State Bank of India.

Interested candidates can apply for the post online by visiting the careers section of State Bank of India official website www.sbi.co.in

Candidates can register themselves online through the link available on SBI website bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in /careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. They should also scan and upload their latest photograph and signature. Download the filled form and payment receipt and take a print out for future reference.

