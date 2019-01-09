SBI SO recruitment 2019: Notification for 31 specialist cadre officers released

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday released the official notifications for recruitment of 31 specialist cadre officer on regular and contract basis.

The application process has started and the last date to apply is January 31. Also, the last date of fee payment is January 31, 2019.

SBI specialist cadre officers recruitment: Check the official notification here

A candidate can apply for one post only. The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee. Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

Posts include:

1) Deputy Manager (Statistician): 2 posts

2) Project Development Manager (Digital Initiatives) – Agriculture/International Banking/ Retail Banking/ Corporate Banking : 3 posts

3) Manager (Servicing-Digital Initiatives) - Agriculture/International Banking/ Retail Banking/ Corporate Banking : 3 posts

4) Manager (Business Analyst/ Customer Service Analyst): 2 posts

5) Manager (Online Ful?lment/ Integration & Journeys/ Superstore Ful?lment): 3 posts

6) Manager (Digital Marketing) – Agriculture/ International Banking/Retail Banking/ Corporate Banking: 4

7) Head (Legal) : 1

8) DGM(NCLT): 1

9) DGM(Law): 1

10) Executive (Credit Monitoring): 10

11) Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1

Note: Candidates should check Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers regularly for details and updates (including the list of shortlisted/ qualified candidates).

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 14:36 IST