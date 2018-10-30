SBI to recruit 47 specialist cadre officers, apply here

State Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment of 47 specialist cadre officers.The registration process of the recruitment starts from today i.e., October 30, 2018 and will be concluded on November 22, 2018.

Candidates can apply for one post only from the vacancies.

The advertisement available on its official website sbi.co.in shows 47 vacancies for four posts namely analytics translators, sector credit specialists, portfolio management specialists and sector risk specialists.

Selection process

Candidates will have to upload the required documents after which the candidates will be shortlisted and called for an interview.

“Shortlisting and interview will be provisional without verification of documents. However, the candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called),” the notification reads.

Documents to be uploaded

1. Brief Resume (DOC or DOCX)

2. ID Proof (PDF)

3. Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)

4. Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate

(PDF)

5. Experience certificates (PDF)

6. Others (PWD certificate, form-16 as on 31.03.2018, current salary

slip etc.

How to apply online

1. Visit the official website of SBI https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

2.Scan your latest photograph and signature

3. Fill in the details including education qualification and upload the required documents online

4. Check your application form in the preview section before submitting

5. 2. Pay the application fee using internet banking/credit card/debit card etc

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs 600 for general and OBC candidates and intimation charge of Rs 100 for SC/ ST/PWD candidates.

