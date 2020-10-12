e-paper
SC adjourns hearing on UPSC aspirants' plea to allow extra attempt in civil service exam

SC adjourns hearing on UPSC aspirants’ plea to allow extra attempt in civil service exam

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a plea filed by a group of UPSC aspirants seeking an extra attempt in the civil service examinations for the year 2021, as a one-time measure owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 12:48 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
         

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, asked advocate Atul Agarwal, counsel appearing for the petitioners, to serve a copy of the petition to the counsel of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The plea, filed by 24 UPSC aspirants, submitted that an extra attempt is pertinent because their preparation has been severely disrupted on account of the COVID-19 situation and also because they will become age-barred next year.

