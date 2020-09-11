e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
SC allows NLSIU to hold separate entrance test, but results only after court’s approval

The Supreme Court was hearing plea filed by former Vice-Chancellor of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore, Prof Venkata Rao, challenging the decision to hold the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT).

education Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:30 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SC allows NLSIU to hold separate entrance test(PTI)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru to hold separate entrance exam on Saturday, September 12. The court however made it clear that the results will not be declared and no admission will be done without the court’s approval.

The Supreme Court was hearing plea filed by former Vice-Chancellor of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore, Prof Venkata Rao, challenging the decision to hold the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT).

Earlier this month, NLSIU, Bangalore, decided to not consider Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for admissions to the five years integrated B.A LL.B(Hons) course for the academic year 2020-21 because of the repeated postponement of the CLAT 2020 examination.

“If NLSIU is unable to complete admissions before the end of September 2020 it will inevitably result in a ‘Zero Year’ with no admission,” read a notice issued by the varsity.

The online registration process for exam began on September 3 and closed on September 10.

