School buildings in UP to be used for isolation, quarantine wards for coronavirus patients

education

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 15:07 IST

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to use schools, educational institution buildings, premises of various institutions and private hospitals for establishing isolation and quarantine wards.

Addressing a joint press conference, additional chief secretary (Home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi and principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said the state government had reserved 5,000 beds in government hospitals for isolation wards and 6,000 beds for establishing quarantine wards.

The state government has decided to increase the number of beds in isolation wards to 15,000.

Prasad said the state government activated eight laboratories for testing samples of suspected Covid-19 patients. The ninth laboratory will be functional in Jhansi soon. Till Saturday evening, 55 Covid-19 positive patients were detected in 13 districts. While 41 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals, 14 patients were discharged after they recovered, he said.

Awasthi said the state government had decided to screen and track the migrants coming from various states and foreign countries to UP since the last two weeks. To identify the migrants and to ensure their 14-day quarantine, the state government contacted 58,752 gram pradhans and 12,000 ward councilors across the state through the CM helpline.

People’s representative were urged to assist the district administration in identification of migrants and ensure their quarantine, he said.

He said 11,912 complaints were received on the CM’s helpline and a majority of the complaints were disposed of on the priority basis.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration officers of all the 75 districts to ensure that no person remains hungry during the lockdown in the state.

For the distribution of the food packets among the poor and needy, community kitchens have been activated in all the districts. On Saturday, 527 religious organizations and voluntary organizations distributed 1,37, 058 food packets in various districts.

The chief minister had directed officers to ensure door-to-door supply of essential commodities to people residing in the urban and rural areas. On Saturday, 8833 stores and 16,905 delivery boys were activated for door-to-door distribution, the officials said.

To supply vegetables and fruits, the state government registered 26,298 vehicles, including mobile vans, e- rickshaws, tractors and hand carts.

“Today, 1044,080 litre milk was distributed and ration was distributed among 1,94,44,201 ration card holders. Another 35,843 Antyoday ration card holders were given ration,” he said.

Awasthi said action was being taken against the people who were violating the lockdown rules. The police registered FIR against 4,642 people arrested 9,864 people for violating the orders. The policemen checked 4,66,582 vehicles, challaned 1,15,650 and seized 9,293.

The administration also issued passes to 31,350 vehicles for emergency services. The administration also organised awareness programme through the public address system, he said.