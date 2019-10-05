School kids plant 350 trees near Mumbai’s Jogeshwari station

education

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:16 IST

As part of the ongoing ‘Joy of Giving Week’ organised by the Western Railway (WR), around 150 students of the Ryan Group of Institutions (RGI) planted more than 350 Ashoka tree saplings near the Jogeshwari station here, an official said on Saturday.

The children were accompanied by a favourite cartoon character, Nicktoon ‘Dora the Explorer’ and child actor Abhishek Sharma in the event organised by the WR, Nickelodeon and RGI to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The WR has been constantly engaged in environment-friendly initiatives. But this is the first time we have partnered with school kids for the project, ‘Har Ek Tree, Kare Pollution Free’ in Mumbai,” WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said.

Besides, during the week, there will be more activities for the children focusing on awareness and conservation of the environment, educating them on the consequences of carbon footprints and related aspects.

RGI Kandivali school principal Anjali Bowen said that the activity has allowed the school children to understand their social responsibilities, encourage them to take an interest in conserving and improving the environment.

Pioneering children-related empowerment themes, Nickelodeon has also organized campaigns like ‘Surakshabandhan’, International Day of Yoga and Road Safety Week.

