e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

School kids plant 350 trees near Mumbai’s Jogeshwari station

The children were accompanied by a favourite cartoon character, Nicktoon ‘Dora the Explorer’ and child actor Abhishek Sharma in the event organised by the WR, Nickelodeon and RGI to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

education Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
School kids plant 350 trees near Mumbai station. (Representational image)
School kids plant 350 trees near Mumbai station. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

As part of the ongoing ‘Joy of Giving Week’ organised by the Western Railway (WR), around 150 students of the Ryan Group of Institutions (RGI) planted more than 350 Ashoka tree saplings near the Jogeshwari station here, an official said on Saturday.

The children were accompanied by a favourite cartoon character, Nicktoon ‘Dora the Explorer’ and child actor Abhishek Sharma in the event organised by the WR, Nickelodeon and RGI to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The WR has been constantly engaged in environment-friendly initiatives. But this is the first time we have partnered with school kids for the project, ‘Har Ek Tree, Kare Pollution Free’ in Mumbai,” WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said.

Besides, during the week, there will be more activities for the children focusing on awareness and conservation of the environment, educating them on the consequences of carbon footprints and related aspects.

RGI Kandivali school principal Anjali Bowen said that the activity has allowed the school children to understand their social responsibilities, encourage them to take an interest in conserving and improving the environment.

Pioneering children-related empowerment themes, Nickelodeon has also organized campaigns like ‘Surakshabandhan’, International Day of Yoga and Road Safety Week.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 16:16 IST

tags
top news
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:01 IST
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party ahead of state polls
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party ahead of state polls
Oct 05, 2019 17:04 IST
29 arrested in Mumbai’s Aarey, Cong attacks PM Modi’s stand on environment
29 arrested in Mumbai’s Aarey, Cong attacks PM Modi’s stand on environment
Oct 05, 2019 13:21 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate 3 projects, sign pacts after Delhi meet
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate 3 projects, sign pacts after Delhi meet
Oct 05, 2019 16:58 IST
Delhi Metro vibrations, noise shake up residents; experts roped in
Delhi Metro vibrations, noise shake up residents; experts roped in
Oct 05, 2019 06:18 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 13:23 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News