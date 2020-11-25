e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Schools in Meghalaya will reopen from December 1: Minister

Schools in Meghalaya will reopen from December 1: Minister

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday said the state government has allowed schools in rural areas to reopen from December 1 for students of class 6 onwards but with the consent of parents.

education Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 08:28 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Shillong
Classroom is being sanitised
Classroom is being sanitised(HT File)
         

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday said the state government has allowed schools in rural areas to reopen from December 1 for students of class 6 onwards but with the consent of parents.

Schools in urban areas will resume normal classes for students of Class 9 to 12, he said.

“The government has also decided that for classes 9 to 12 (in urban areas), we will allow schools to resume their normal classroom teachings subject to the following of SOPs from December 1,” Rymbui told PTI.

For the schools to reopen and resume classroom activities, parents have to give their consent and attendance is not mandatory, he said.

The minister said those in rural areas are allowed to resume classes 6 onwards except for those in certain areas in Ri-Bhoi district.

According to the Education Minister, “This decision was taken as penetration of online studies is only about 30 per cent.” But this is also an opportunity for the students to get remedial class or a class as the case may be depending upon the school concerned.

He also said the state government had extended the school’s academic year till February next year and the academic calendar has also been updated.

top news
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
At 401, Delhi’s air quality slips into severe category
At 401, Delhi’s air quality slips into severe category
Stubble fires spiked in Punjab this year, dropped in Haryana, shows CPCB data
Stubble fires spiked in Punjab this year, dropped in Haryana, shows CPCB data
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
Trump says ‘nearly 99%’ not in favour of conceding defeat to Joe Biden
Trump says ‘nearly 99%’ not in favour of conceding defeat to Joe Biden
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In