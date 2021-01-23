Schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from Feb 1 in Jammu division’s summer zone
Schools in the summer zone of the Jammu region will reopen for Classes 10 to 12 from February 1, over 10 months after remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Friday.
An order issued by Education Department Secretary B K Singh said, “It is hereby ordered that all government educational institutions including recognised private schools shall physically be opened in a staggered manner for academic activities as per the schedule.”
Singh said the schools in the summer zone areas of the Jammu division will reopen for students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 from February 1.
The order said the schools should strictly follow the COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedures (SoPs) at their premises.
It said in the case of elementary Classes, teachers will attend schools from February 1 while students will physically attend Classes on February 8.
The order further reads that the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of the Jammu division will reopen as per their respective schedule.
