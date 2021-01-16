IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Scientists introduce new twist to learning periodic table
Periodic table(HT File)
Periodic table(HT File)
education

Scientists introduce new twist to learning periodic table

An innovative way to learn about the elements of the periodic table has been introduced through a study led by researchers of American Chemical Society (ACS).
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:21 PM IST

An innovative way to learn about the elements of the periodic table has been introduced through a study led by researchers of American Chemical Society (ACS).

The first lesson in an introductory chemistry course typically deals with how to interpret the periodic table of elements, but its complexity can be overwhelming to students with little or no previous exposure.

Researchers reporting in ACS' Journal of Chemical Education introduce an innovative way to make learning about the elements much more approachable by using 'pseudo' periodic tables filled with superheroes, foods and apps.

One of the fundamental topics taught in first-year undergraduate chemistry courses is the organization and layout of the periodic table of elements. However, many university students consider it a daunting and difficult subject to master, prompting professors to seek new ways to engage their students and make its concepts more accessible.

Previous educational studies presented the table in different formats, such as crossword puzzles and cartograms, to address multiple types of learning styles. Gregory Watson and colleagues reasoned that introducing the periodic table with familiar items could also help.

And rather than teaching the full details right away, the researchers wanted to focus on some of its key characteristics first, using a contemporary, engaging and multi-level strategy.

The team presented first-year chemistry students with a series of made-up, or pseudo, periodic tables with objects that they had likely encountered before, including fruits and nuts, superheroes, iPad apps and meats.

The pseudo periodic versions replaced elements with single items to demonstrate one or more concepts needed to understand the trends and layout of the real chemical one. For example, a superhero table featured characters, such as Superman, Wonder Woman and the Green Lantern, prompting in-class discussions on how to group the icons by ability, strength, gender and other properties -- just as the elements are arranged in the real periodic table based on their similarities.

Over 75 percent of students taught with this strategy identified it as somewhat, very or extremely useful. An increase in correct answers relating to the subject on midterm exams suggested that these periodic tables improved students' comprehension.The researchers say that familiar items reduce stress and help students successfully build their base of chemistry knowledge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Decision to suspend the officers was taken on the basis of an investigation into implementation of prohibition by the Bihar police.(HT Photo/Representative use)
Decision to suspend the officers was taken on the basis of an investigation into implementation of prohibition by the Bihar police.(HT Photo/Representative use)
exam results

BPSSC SI Main Result 2020 declared, over 15K qualify

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the sub-inspector mains result 2019 on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Periodic table(HT File)
Periodic table(HT File)
education

Scientists introduce new twist to learning periodic table

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:21 PM IST
An innovative way to learn about the elements of the periodic table has been introduced through a study led by researchers of American Chemical Society (ACS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 1.2 million students appeared for the Class 12 board exams, while about 1.8 million appeared for the Class 10 exams conducted by CBSE in 2020.(HT file photo)
Over 1.2 million students appeared for the Class 12 board exams, while about 1.8 million appeared for the Class 10 exams conducted by CBSE in 2020.(HT file photo)
board exams

HPBOSE Class 5, 8,9,11 datesheet released, exam to begin from March 16

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Saturday released the datesheet for class 5,8,9,11 exams. The HPBOSE datesheet can be downloaded from the official website- hpbose.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the panel who attended the meeting said recommendations had been made for arrangements to conduct offline exams on campus by following Covid-19 precautionary norms in colleges primarily in rural areas where connectivity was an issue or where students had no mobile phone or desktop available .(Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)
A member of the panel who attended the meeting said recommendations had been made for arrangements to conduct offline exams on campus by following Covid-19 precautionary norms in colleges primarily in rural areas where connectivity was an issue or where students had no mobile phone or desktop available .(Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)
admissions

IIFT- MBA 2021 admit card released at iift.nta.nic.in, here's how to download

By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the IIFT-MBA (IB) admit card for the session 2021-23
READ FULL STORY
Close
SAV class 6th prelims result to be declared today(HT file)
SAV class 6th prelims result to be declared today(HT file)
exam results

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th prelims result 2021 to be declared today

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • Bihar School Education Board will on Saturday declare the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) class 6th prelims entrance exam result. Candidates who have appeared for the SAV class 6th prelims entrance exam on December 17 will be able to check their results online at secondary.biharboardonline.com
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021(HT File)
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021(HT File)
employment news

UPPCL junior engineer recruitment 2021: Application process to begin from Feb 3

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:13 PM IST
  • UPPCL JE Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), department of energy, UP has released a recruitment notification for the post of junior trainee engineer (civil). There are a total of 21 vacancies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC PCS Main 2019 result out
UPPSC PCS Main 2019 result out
employment news

UPPSC Calendar 2021 released, check key dates of all recruitment exams here

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on July 3(PTI)
JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on July 3(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021 application window closing today, here's how to apply

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:06 AM IST
  • JEE Main 2021: The online application window for Joint Entrance (Main) Examination 2021 will close on Saturday, January 16. Aspirants who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply till 11:59 pm on Saturday at Jermain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE on November 7 concluded the second phase of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test.(HT file)
CBSE on November 7 concluded the second phase of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test.(HT file)
board exams

BSEB Bihar Board inter admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:31 AM IST
  • Bihar Board inter Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the admit card for class 12th board exams 2021 on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coronavirus vaccines(Reuters)
Coronavirus vaccines(Reuters)
education

Provide free vaccines for students, Indian National Students Org to Haryana CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) president Digvijay Singh Chautala wrote a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today, demanding free vaccines for students of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIMC New Delhi
IIMC New Delhi
education

SC allows IIMC to chop 29 trees for construction of new building

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The Supreme Court has allowed the Indian Institute of Mass Communication to cut 29 trees for construction of a new building for the academic and hostel blocks as also a guest house subject to the Central Empowering Committee's (CEC) conditions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar board intermediate admit card to be released tomorrow(HT File)
Bihar board intermediate admit card to be released tomorrow(HT File)
board exams

Bihar Board 12th intermediate admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • BSEB Class 12th Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Saturday release the admit card for class 12th board exams 2021 on its official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday announced the results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 examination 2019.(HT FILE)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday announced the results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 examination 2019.(HT FILE)
exam results

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 result declared, check list of qualified candidates

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • SSC CHSL Results: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2019 can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

SSC CHSL Result 2019 for tier 1 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, 44k candidates pass

By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 exam result 2019 and cutoff marks on its official website-ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the survey, the national capital has an unemployment rate of 16.25%.(Reuters file photo)
According to the survey, the national capital has an unemployment rate of 16.25%.(Reuters file photo)
employment news

Delhi's unemployment rate 16.25%, nearly 10% children out of school: Govt survey

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:50 PM IST
The survey titled "Socio-Economic Profile of Residents of Delhi" was conducted between November 2018 and November 2019 and covered 1.02 crore people in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP