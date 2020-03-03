e-paper
Sikh student’s turban removed for security check at 12th board exam, probe ordered

He, however, refused to do and contacted the centre in-charge, who also asked him to follow the rules.Later, his turban was removed and checked and he was then allowed to appear in the examination, the student said.

education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dhar
Representative
Representative(HT File)
         

A Class 12 Sikh student was allegedly forced to remove his turban during a security check before appearing for an exam at a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district.

The state government has launched a probe into the matter and the woman teacher, who asked the student to remove his turban, has been removed from the examination duty, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the student was appearing for an examination at a centre set up at the Government Girls School in Dhamnod, about 55 km from the district headquarters.

The student, while talking to reporters after the incident, alleged that during the checking, a teacher asked him to remove his turban.

He, however, refused to do and contacted the centre in-charge, who also asked him to follow the rules.

Later, his turban was removed and checked and he was then allowed to appear in the examination, the student said.

When asked about it, state Tribal Welfare Development’s deputy commissioner Brajesh Pandey said the matter was being inquired.

“After getting information, the teacher in question has been removed from the examination duty. We are further investigating the matter,” Pandey said.

