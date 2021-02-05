Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in Gandhinagar area and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for classes 9 and 11 on Friday.
"We had to take the decision of reopening schools now. We cannot wait for zero coronavirus case day because by then a lot of damage would be caused to our children's studies. If students follow the COVID protocols strictly, school life will also become normal," Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said during the interaction with students at the school.
The Delhi government earlier allowed all schools in the national capital to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of the board exams.
"15 days ago the schools were opened for class 10 and 12 students. I am happy that our class 9 and 11 students have also rejoined the schools. I can see their happy faces. It is a challenge to open schools during the pandemic, but we have accepted it," Sisodia added.
Schools reopened on Friday for classes 9 and 11 after they were closed in March last year to contain spread of novel coronavirus.
Students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Raj Bhawan vests SHEC with power to vet varsity statutes, ordinances
- According to a senior official, around 73 ordinances, regulations and draft statutes, many related to distance education courses being run by different universities, are pending and would be referred to the SHEC for examination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC issues PCS 2021, ACF/RFO-2021 notification
- As per the annual calendar of recruitment exams issued by the commission, the PCS (preliminary), -2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC phase 4 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today
- The board will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021, for approximately 15 lakh candidates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB Stenographer Grade III recruitment examination can download the skill test admit card online at dsssbonline.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canara Bank SO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the Canara Bank SO recruitment exam can check and download their admit card online at canarabank.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide chakka jam tomorrow: IIT Bombay gives GATE candidates travel passes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC IFS mains admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the UPSC IFS main exam 2020 can download their admit cards online at upsc.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF AFCAT admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the AFCAT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Delhi reopen for Class 9 and Class 11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab student writes to PM on how 'Exam Warriors' helped reduce stress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna University to start classes for first year students from February 8
- Since the academic session is running late due to Covid-19 outbreak, the initial classes will be taken online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RGU has to play pivotal role in improving quality of education: Khandu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox