Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (ANI file)
Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols

The Delhi government earlier allowed all schools in the national capital to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of the board exams.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:24 PM IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in Gandhinagar area and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for classes 9 and 11 on Friday.

"We had to take the decision of reopening schools now. We cannot wait for zero coronavirus case day because by then a lot of damage would be caused to our children's studies. If students follow the COVID protocols strictly, school life will also become normal," Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said during the interaction with students at the school.

The Delhi government earlier allowed all schools in the national capital to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of the board exams.

"15 days ago the schools were opened for class 10 and 12 students. I am happy that our class 9 and 11 students have also rejoined the schools. I can see their happy faces. It is a challenge to open schools during the pandemic, but we have accepted it," Sisodia added.

Schools reopened on Friday for classes 9 and 11 after they were closed in March last year to contain spread of novel coronavirus. 

Students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. 

