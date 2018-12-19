SNAP 2018 answer key released at snaptest.org, check and raise objections now

Symbiosis International Deemed University has released the answer keys of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2018. The examination was held on December 16.

Candidates can check the SNAP 2018 answer keys by visiting the official website of Symbiosis International Deemed University and clicking on SNAP 2018 answer keys. Key in your SNAP ID/email id and password to sign in.

Check the answer key carefully and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates can raise objections against the SNAP 2018 questions and their options by submitting the challenge form to get the same redressed after paying requisite fee of Rs 590 per challenge. An amount of Rs. 500 (excluding 18% GST) will be refunded if the challenge raised is found to be valid.

Challenges can be raised until December 21 at snaptest.org. A scrutiny committee will review the challenges raised and its decision will be final. Challenge must be entered only in English. In the remarks column, enter your reason for challenge clearly. Challenges with no valid explanation or reference will not be taken into account and will be discarded with no refund.

SNAP 2018 online test result will be announced in the second week of January, 2019.

Click here to check the analysis of SNAP test 2018.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 15:41 IST