Societies to conduct recruitment test for 5 new medical colleges

The medical education department has decided to constitute societies to conduct recruitment test to expedite the appointment of teachers in five new medical colleges.

The recruitment of teachers in Bahraich, Basti, Faizabad, Shahjhanpur and Firozabad Medical Colleges will begin through societies after the state cabinet’s approval, an official said.

Principal secretary, medical education, Rajnish Dubey said the recruitment of teachers in the state-run medical colleges was done by the UP Public Service Commission. Usually, the recruitment process was completed in one-and- a-half years. Even after recruitment, some of the teachers who are posted in the new medical colleges were reluctant to join as they preferred the medical colleges located in bigger cities. As a result, the vacancies in the new medical colleges continued, he said.

Now, the medical education department had decided to constitute societies in five new medical college for the recruitment of teachers, he said. The candidates will be aware that they are applying for appointment in a particular medical college. They will have to join the medical college after the recruitment. Since the recruitment was done by a society, there will be no scope for transfer to another medical college, he said.

The admission to the 100 seats each in the five new medical colleges will begin from the academic session next year. The Medical Council of India has conducted inspection of the Bahraich, Basti, Faizabad, Shahjhanpur and Firozabad medical colleges. In February next year, the MCI will inspect the facilities in the medical colleges again before giving the green signal for start of admission and teaching, said a medical education department officer.

The medical education department has also planned to hire the retired teachers in the new medical colleges. The retired teachers will get Rs 2.50 lakh salary per month along with the pension.

Once the teaching in the five new medical colleges starts, the medical education department will start the recruitment and admission process in eight other new medical colleges in Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Deoria, Hardoi, Etah, Mirzapur, Siddharth Nagar and Pratapgarh.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 17:30 IST